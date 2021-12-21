A RESTAURANT in a North Yorkshire town is set to showcase sprouts in a refreshing way with the launch of a cocktail menu themed around the vegetable.
Forget the pigs in blankets this Christmas, as the mixologist at Harrogate restaurant, The Pickled Sprout, has created three cocktails with the usually undesirable vegetable - and they have already proved to be a firm favourite of customers.
The mixologist, Dario Silviera, has been experimenting with the flavours of each cocktail to ensure they have the desired festive kick. The cocktails include a Dirty Sprout Martini, an Old Fashioned Sprout and a Mai Sprout.
Speaking on the new menu, Dario, who is also the bar manager at the restaurant, said: ‘We wanted to create a range of cocktails over the festive period using an ingredient that was associated with Christmas but is often overlooked by many.
“As well as giving a nod to the name of the restaurant, this Christmas we are giving customers the chance to sample the delicious range of cocktails and using the sprout.”
The Pickled Sprout recently underwent a half a million-pound refurbishment transforming the interior of the restaurant with with a secret garden with a suspended floral ceiling.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.