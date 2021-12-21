A ROTARY club in North Yorkshire has marked its centenary year by planting 100 at a local rugby club.
Scarborough Rotary Club members and friends planted the trees at Scarborough Rugby Club on Monday (December 20), almost 100 years to the day since the club was formed.
Club president, Nigel Wood, said: "This is a major milestone in the club’s history and we wanted to provide a fitting commemoration of its 100 years - and what better way than to plant 100 trees at our base. We have our roots in the community both metaphorically and physically."
As part of the 100 year celebrations, the club aims raise £100,000 to help three local charities deliver projects which help the community of Scarborough.
Rotary is an international organisation with thousands of clubs across the world. The current emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and addressing climate change is high on its agenda and the Scarborough group wanted to contribute.
