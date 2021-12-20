CALLS are being made for urgent economic support measures to help small businesses across York and North Yorkshire.

The Federation of Small Businesses has released a ten-point plan of options it wants Ministers to consider as current Covid restrictions take their toll, with speculation about further measures.

The list includes necessary steps to support sectors such as hospitality which are already bearing the brunt of lost trade.

It also focuses on measures to help small businesses continue to function through the New Year and into the Spring.

Carolyn Frank, of York & North Yorkshire FSB, said the FSB was calling for 100 per cent business rates relief for eligible retail and hospitality businesses, as well as a cut in VAT to five per cent for tourism and hospitality.

"These sectors have already been hit hard by the cumulative effects of working-from-home guidance, cancelled Christmas parties and some customers choosing to reduce outside contact before Christmas. The hospitality sector alone accounts for 3.2million jobs in the UK.

"Those in supply chains to these sectors should also be supported, including through unlocking funds from the Business Rates Relief Fund, which was announced in March but is still not up and running."

FSB’s proposals have been put forward in a series of high-level meetings with ministers and officials.

They also include reinstating the Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) rebate, a VAT deferral, the reintroduction of the jobs retention bonus, and a hardship fund in England to match similar support in Scotland and Wales.

FSB national chairman Mike Cherry said: “It is incumbent on Ministers to consider an economic plan at the same time as it publicly debates further health restrictions.

“At the very least, Government should already be reducing the fixed tax burden levelled on businesses when it is actively attempting to reduce social contacts.

"If more onerous measures are being considered, then it is essential to consider more comprehensive support for businesses and jobs at the same time, such as re-introducing the Jobs Retention Bonus.

“In hospitality, we’re hearing of dire examples from our members of cancellations and no-shows on a vast scale, stock having to be thrown away, and staff hours reduced. This, in turn, is hammering firms in the supply chains of these businesses.

“Failure to introduce business support to match the scale of public health restrictions will be damaging to the economy, jobs and communities.”

The list of options proposed for consideration by FSB includes:

1. Increase the 2021/22 66% business rates relief for eligible retail and hospitality businesses to 100%:

As Government seeks to reduce social contact, it should also reduce the fixed tax burden which it levels on firms impacted by its actions. As business rates are a fixed cost that small businesses have to pay regardless of whether they make a profit, reducing this will help to reduce the month-by-month losses that result from reduced takings.

2. Urgently release the £1.5bn Business Rates Relief Fund to help supply chains:

The Government previously recognised that those who supply to sectors like hospitality and tourism should not be paying the high level of business rates they have throughout the pandemic. The fund announced in March 2021 to give rates relief to these suppliers is still not up and running.

3. Reinstate the Covid SSP rebate for all SME employers:

Government recently withdrew the pandemic Statutory Sick Pay Rebate which was a safety net to help SMEs cover the cost of sick pay as people self-isolate as a result of Covid-19. Restoring this will help firms deal with the large numbers of workers expected to be absent in coming months.

4. Re-introduce the Jobs Retention Bonus.

This would support firms to retain workers and to support employers most impacted by Covid.

The Jobs Retention Bonus – planned originally as a £1000 bonus for retaining furloughed workers – corresponds with firms’ use of the furlough scheme and is a way of ensuring help for suppliers, as well as frontline hospitality firms, hit by Covid.

Paying a retention bonus for furloughed workers who are retained in December and January, on January 31 would be a sensible intervention if the expectation is that the Omicron wave is sharp, but short.

5. Reduce employer national insurance.

Cutting the tax that employers send to Government in return for being allowed to employ people, for instance by increasing the Employment Allowance from £4k to £5k or by scrapping the biggest tax rise in history due to come in in April, would reduce fixed costs that arise from retaining jobs.

This could help SMEs retain staff as consumer demand reduces and employment costs rise, and help small firms recruit. This measure would also help firms who are under less pressure to recruit more workers and preserve employment through workers finding new jobs as well as retaining existing work.

6. Reduce VAT in tourism and hospitality.

This will allow hospitality firms to raise prices to cover for lost Christmas trading without reducing consumer demand. The ‘Golden Quarter’, which includes Christmas, is the most important part of the year for hospitality and it will take significant extra revenue in the rest of the year to allow hospitality to recover from the damage to the quarter impacted already. VAT could either be reduced to 5 per cent or kept at 12.5 per cent beyond April.

7. Introduce a ventilation grant scheme to assist small businesses in making their premises COVID-secure for the long term.

This would allow small businesses in the hospitality and tourism sector to improve ventilation in their premises. In addition, these changes should be zero rated, to ensure small businesses are not hit with an increased business rates bill for improving the health and safety of their premises.

8. Introduce a Hardship Fund in line with Scotland and Wales, and speed up Local Authority delivery of Grants.

Many Local Authorities have acted rapidly to distribute Covid-19 Support Grants, but in some areas misconceptions are delaying the delivery of these grants.

9. Defer quarterly VAT payments accrued from trading in this quarter.

Many small businesses were trading successfully prior to the introduction of Plan B. Enabling the deferral of quarterly VAT payments for trading in this period would help businesses deal with the cashflow shock of the measures already put in place and any further restrictions.

10. Give breathing space to businesses struggling with Covid debt.

This should include extending Pay As You Grow (PAYG) to CBILs loans and bringing in further loan holidays for those with bounce back loans. The cost of servicing debt at a time when trading is limited will make it even more difficult for firms to survive, recover and ultimately thrive.