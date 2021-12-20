HOSPITALITY bosses in York say they are operating under a 'lockdown by stealth' as trade suffers amid Christmas Omicron variant fears from customers.

As Omicron cases rise across the country and Christmas Day looms, concerned customers are increasingly opting against going out for festive drinks and meals at venues across York.

Confirmed cases of the faster-spreading strain have risen by more than 12,000 in the UK – and London’s cases alone topped 10,000, according to the latest data on Sunday.

The government has advised the public staying away from crowded areas but hospitality businesses are still having to remain open and pay their bills.

The boss of trade body UKHospitality said 'as many as 10,000 sites' could close if support is not announced imminently.

At the end of last week, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak held talks with hospitality bosses but has stopped short of offering renewed funding support to companies who have witnessed mass cancellations and weak footfall.

The city's pub and restaurant owners are growing increasingly frustrated as speculation over further restrictions grows, as customers cancel meals out and takings suffer.

John Pybus, landlord of The Blue Bell, on Fossgate, called for financial support from the government for the hospitality industry.

He says his historic pub is operating at 65 per cent of its usual takings as people are increasingly deciding to stay at home instead of going for a night out in the run-up to Christmas.

Mr Pybus said: "Sales are well down.

"If the health situation is such, we should be receiving financial support.

"This is lockdown by stealth. We are still open but not seeing the sales.

"I'm frustrated and worried about the future and about the staff.

"We're at a halfway house. The government are saying don't go to the pub, but we're staying open. It's just not sustainable."

Anybody else sh*tting themselves this week with regards to buying stock etc whilst awaiting some sort of clarification from the 🤡 at No 10 as to our immediate/short term future..?? We DO NOT need a pepeat of last years short notice closure..!! #AreYouListeningBoris — Shaun Collinge (@maltingsyork) December 20, 2021

Shaun Collinge, landlord of The Maltings pub in York, took to social media to say he was nervous to order stock for his pub this week as they await any potential announcement of further restrictions from the government.

He tweeted: "We DO NOT need a repeat of last year's short notice closure."

Meanwhile, a leading restaurant boss in York has also called for government cash support if a lockdown is called as his venues also suffer amid Omicron fears.

Michael Hjort, owner of Walmgate Ale House and The Chopping Block restaurants, gave an insight into how the pre-Christmas concerns have affected his business.

He says 100 covers at the Chopping Block alone have been cancelled by customers over the last two weeks, 70 of them since last Thursday.

Mr Hjort said: "There was very little impact of Omicron to us a couple of weeks ago, but since last Thursday people have cancelled meals."

He added York city centre's streets appeared to be quiet over recent days in early evening as he walked around.

Mr Hjort says if a lockdown was called for the first two weeks of next month, his businesses could cope as that is annually a quiet time of year for them.

Sarah Loftus, managing director at Make It York, says the Omicron variant is causing concern for hospitality in the city, but some venues are taking last-minute bookings.

She said: "Hospitality venues across the city are experiencing some cancellations, especially larger group bookings as a result of many office Christmas parties being cancelled.

“We've seen an ongoing trend of shorter lead times with bookings, so despite cancellations some venues are still experiencing last-minute booking requests.

“It's too early to say how much Omicron is impacting overall trade at this point, but it is undoubtedly causing concern during the busiest time of the year.”

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said he cannot make any 'hard, fast guarantees' that more restrictions will not be needed ahead of Christmas Day.

Amid reports ministers have pushed back against calls from scientific advisers for new measures to tackle the Omicron variant before Christmas, Mr Raab offered his support for the Government’s approach while noting all Cabinet ministers ask questions about the advice received.

But about one third of the Cabinet are said to be reluctant to support new restrictions in the coming days, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak among them.