MORE than 100 York businesses have signed up to help others navigate the challenges of the pandemic and stabilise their operations.

City of York Council launched the Business Growth Voucher Scheme, worth £500k, last month and has earmarked more than half the funding.

The scheme issues vouchers of up to £1,000 to eligible businesses in York which can be used to procure services from a list of approved providers in the city - and more than 250 vouchers have now been allocated.

The initiative is funded by the final £1.4 million instalment of the Additional Restrictions Grant from the government and is expected to help support more than 450 businesses.

It aims to help small and micro businesses as they face ongoing challenges of the pandemic and to provide additional support to stabilise their business models.

Since its launch, the scheme now has more than approved businesses that can provide support services to businesses in possession of a voucher. This includes web design and branding, business planning, accountancy and financial planning, marketing; social media, website update/refresh, e-commerce, SEO, copywriting, photography and filming, leadership and management training, as well as health and wellbeing support.

Businesses are encouraged to apply for the scheme as soon as possible as it is operating on a first come, first served basis.

Business Growth vouchers can be redeemed until March 18, 2022.

Interested businesses can find more information about the scheme, its eligibility criteria and the application process at www.york.gov.uk/BusinessGrowthVoucherScheme

Councillor Andrew Waller, the council’s executive member for economy and strategic planning, said: “The council’s Business Growth Voucher Scheme has been received positively by York’s businesses. As the number of vouchers provided under this scheme are limited by the amount of funding that we have, we encourage York-based businesses to register for the scheme as soon as possible.

“We have selected a wide range of business service providers to deliver quality services to businesses in possession of the vouchers. The aim of the scheme is to ensure that local businesses can get the specialist support they require from other businesses across the city – not only helping those in receipt of the vouchers, but also generating income for local businesses providing the advice.”

The scheme aims to encourage businesses to use local expertise to support their resilience and growth.

For help, contact 01904 933731 or email cityofyorkbusinessgrowthvoucher@weareumi.co.uk