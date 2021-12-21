A COFFEE shop in York has teamed up with a local brewery in the latest bid to tempt customers.
Bean on the Green has become a popular fixture in East Parade, Heworth, since its launch in 2017, attracting loyal followers for its fresh coffee, home-made cakes, tasty lunches and hand-stretched pizzas - with York panto star Martin Barrass joining the pizza delivery team when the cafe closed during lockdown.
Owner Beatrice Wright who has a licensed bar has added a new addition to the menu - craft ale from the award-winning Yorkshire Heart Vineyard & Brewery, based in Nun Monkton, as well as mulled wine.
She said the child and dog-friendly cafe would remain open until Christmas Eve from 11am to 6pm and then reopen from Monday, January 3.
Other future plans include a partnership with Deliveroo to deliver pizzas.
Bean on the Green will also be open on Sundays for brunch from 11am in the new year, with live music on Sunday afternoons.
