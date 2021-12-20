A STUDENT from a university in York has been reported missing in London, police have confirmed.
Lambeth Police said they are "very concerned" about the welfare of Harvey Parker, a student as the University of York, who was last seen on Thursday December 16 at the Heaven Nightclub in Charing Cross.
A spokesperson for the force said: "If you have any information which may help us find Harvey, please contact us and quote reference number: 21MIS039522"
The university confirmed Harvey is one of their students on Twitter earlier today.
"We're sorry to learn that one of our students is currently missing. If you know Harvey and have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the police, using the reference number", a spokesperson said.
