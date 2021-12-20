A DRINK driver that was almost three times over the legal limit while driving on a major road in North Yorkshire has been arrested by police.
The incident happened on the A1 Northbound at junction 49 Dishforth near Thirsk at around 8.15am on Friday (December 17) - when North Yorkshire Police received reports of a driver that was "all over the road" in the area.
That same driver then crashed into the central reservation and spun to end up facing oncoming traffic, police said.
Officers found the driver to be almost three time over the legal limit when they breathalysed him at the roadside.
The driver, a man aged 38 from Sunderland, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with drink driving.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We want you to live, so we will not stop in our efforts to take drivers who take such serious risks off the roads.
"Officers patrol North Yorkshire’s Roads 24/7, 365 days of the year and they are trained to spot the tell-tale signs of drink and drug driving.
"Please report anyone you suspect of drink driving to us by dialling 101 – or 999 if someone is about to get behind the wheel of a car after a drink."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.