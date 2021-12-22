A NORTH Yorkshire travel agent is taking advantage of the luxury tourism boom as it rebrands and relocates to larger premises to meet consumer demand.

Ventur Luxury Travel, formerly known as Traveltalk and based on Leeds Road, in Harrogate, has moved to Montpellier Parade in the town centre.

Founded in Harrogate more than 35 years ago, the travel agent specialises in luxury package holidays tailored to customers’ needs, from bespoke honeymoons to solo adventure holidays and family beach escapes.

Led by Katherine Scott, the store has a team of five who go the extra mile for customers, from creating the perfect itinerary to arranging in-destination touches such as must-have experiences and insider restaurant recommendations.

They’re also experts in making the most specialist and exclusive arrangements such as private air charter, yachts, and concierge services.

Despite the current travel uncertainty, for 2022 bookings, the Ventur Luxury Travel team have revealed that Dubai and Oman – along with the Caribbean and Maldives – have been the most popular destinations through to April due to the low level of entry requirements and warm winter climates. The team have seen people spending more on luxury upgrades and more expensive destinations, with the average value per booking more than doubling from £3.7k in 2019 to £8.1k for 2022.

Closer to home, Europe continues to be a popular choice for summer sun, with Greece and its chic islands currently taking the crown for 2022, accounting for a third of all bookings to date - compared to 2.5 per cent in 2019.

Katherine Scott, manager at Ventur Luxury Travel, said: “It’s no secret that 2020 and 2021 were challenging years for the travel industry, but we’re proud to make such a statement with this move – we’re stronger than ever.

"We couldn’t be happier to call Montpellier Parade our new home and to celebrate with the people of Harrogate. Complete with a private VIP client consultation room, luxury touches and stylish seating areas, our new store is designed to offer an indulgent experience. We believe the holiday booking process should be almost as exciting as the trip itself and pride ourselves on bringing this to life for our clients.”

Paul Millington, CEO of Ventur Group, said: “Holiday bookers are increasingly seeking tailored advice on which destinations meet their needs and will be most viable for a seamless trip. It’s an exciting time for Ventur and we’ve seen from the increase in customer enquiries over autumn and winter period that the appetite to travel is certainly there.

“While our brand and store has had a refresh, customers can be reassured it’s the same excellent service they’ve been receiving for many years. It’s been fantastic to celebrate the move to Montpellier Parade, where we’ll be even better placed to serve the people of Harrogate in creating their dream travel experiences.”

As a thank you gesture, Ventur Luxury Travel is offering all NHS employees in the Harrogate trust a discount when booking holidays.