YORK'S Covid vaccination centre marks its first anniversary today with a sobering warning from its coordinator: we are all worried about what is coming next.

Professor Mike Holmes says that 12 months after the first jab was given at the Askham Bar complex, medics are still battling against new, quick-spreading variants of the coronavirus and it is taking its toll on society, businesses and NHS colleagues.

Writing in his weekly column in The Press, he says NHS staff have been working hard, at significant intensity, for the past 21 months, with unswerving commitment, 'whatever is thrown at them.'

But he says: "We are all worried about what is coming next and how many times we will have to respond to new variants and new challenges. Covid has been and remains horrible with so much disruption, illness and death.

"But we are also seeing the impact of ‘everyday’ illnesses and this is also going to be difficult – things like mental health problems, cancers, heart disease, diabetes – this list is long and sobering.

"These too are taking their toll, people are suffering, some sadly are losing their lives and everyone is being affected by it directly or indirectly. All aspects of the NHS are under pressure and we cannot do everything we need to do."

Prof Holmes says that staff are tired, sickness rates are high and they need to be supported, but he is worried that once the booster campaign is over, they will get forgotten once again.

"My plea, our plea, is that we don’t do that – once we are all boosted and as safe as we can be, believe it or not, things will get tougher for these people as we start to tackle the consequences of the pandemic – in itself that is hard enough but even harder if there is no understanding."

Prof Holmes says that as we approach the end of the year, he feels immensely proud of his colleagues and fellow citizens.

"They have given up so much in this fight against Covid and are doing an amazing job," he says.

"I also have to have hope that normality is around the corner and we will be able to move on from this brutal, discriminating disease and once again live our lives in an unconstrained way."

He says there is much to learn from what we have been through but he feels there are two key points for him: "We can achieve much more by working together and secondly that everyone is human with opinions, feelings and vulnerabilities which tells us how important it is to see things from multiple perspectives."

*Today's column by Professor Holmes is on page 14.