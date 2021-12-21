York’s vaccination centre has been giving Covid jabs for exactly one year today. Its coordinator, Professor Mike Holmes, a city GP, says staff are still battling against the ‘brutal’ disease.

Today is exactly one year since we started giving Covid vaccinations at Askham Bar. I remember the first day and the first injection – the sense of hope but moreover the sense of togetherness – all GP practices and all health and social care sectors working together to get this job done.

By that time we were nine months into the pandemic and we were all desperate to get on with the task in hand and rediscover normality. We were already tired and worried about the impact on the population.

Twelve months on and we are still battling – new variants, spreading quickly and the NHS still under huge pressure with concerns about whether it will cope in the grip of a challenging winter.

This whole thing is taking its toll on society, on businesses and organisations but also on colleagues in the NHS.

Everywhere I look I’m seeing colleagues giving everything they have to care for people in their community. They are working hard, at significant intensity and that has been pretty constant for the last 21 months. But they never question what is required and turn up, day in day out, with unswerving commitment, whatever is thrown at them.

We are all worried about what is coming next and how many times we will have to respond to new variants and new challenges. Covid has been and remains horrible with so much disruption, illness and death.

But we are also seeing the impact of ‘everyday’ illnesses and this is also going to be difficult – things like mental health problems, cancers, heart disease, diabetes – this list is long and sobering.

These too are taking their toll, people are suffering, some sadly are losing their lives and everyone is being affected by it directly or indirectly. All aspects of the NHS are under pressure and we cannot do everything we need to do.

We hear talk of more resources, more money to ensure the NHS continues – but the fact is that the most important resource is the people – those working in the service. Trust me they are amazing but they are tired, sickness rates are high and they need to be supported.

We are seeing the consequences of this and I am worried that once the booster campaign is over that they get forgotten again – my plea, our plea is that we don’t do that – once we are all boosted and as safe as we can be, believe it or not, things will get tougher for these people as we start to tackle the consequences of the pandemic – in itself that is hard enough but even harder if there is no understanding.

As we approach the end of the year, despite the fatigue and some of the of nonsense that gets printed, I feel immensely proud of my colleagues and fellow citizens – they have given up so much in this fight against Covid and are doing an amazing job.

I also have to have hope that normality is around the corner and we will be able to move on from this brutal, discriminating disease and once again live our lives in an unconstrained way.

There is so much to learn from what we’ve been through.

Two key points for me – we can achieve much more by working together and secondly that everyone is human with opinions, feelings and vulnerabilities which tells us how important it is to see things from multiple perspectives.

I want to thank you all for reading these columns through the last year and I want to thank you for playing your part during the last 21 months and ask that you continue to do that starting with getting fully vaccinated.

Wishing you all an enjoyable festive period and fingers crossed for normality in 2022.