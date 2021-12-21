FORMER NHS occupational therapists who launched their own company in lockdown are expanding their services after taking on new premises.

Lizzie Huxford and Louise Newton saw a gap in local provision and set up OT4Me in January 2020, offering specialist occupational therapy services for children and young people in York and surrounding areas.

They have now relocated to Middlethorpe Park, where their premises have therapy swings and a climbing wall to help youngsters with sensory integration differences.

OT4Me is experienced in working with diagnosed conditions such as autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, developmental co-ordination disorder (dyspraxia), developmental delay, learning disabilities and mental health difficulties, including anxiety and stress.

As well as offering sensory integration services, OT4Me also offers other occupational therapy services, and works with schools, charities, the NHS and families.

Lizzie said: “Louise and I could see there was a need for a specialist service provision and we often spoke about setting up a company. But I don’t know if launching just before lockdown was bad timing or good timing.”

The specialist equipment at the new site meant OT4Me had space to take on occupational therapist Beverley Nunes and an intern to tackle their 14-week waiting list.

Lizzie said: “With the approach and equipment we use, it can look to the untrained eye as though we are just playing with our clients, but we are carefully planning the activities to ensure that we are providing the right type of sensory input to work on neuroplasticity, to attempt to influence the brain’s wiring.”

The pair received help to find the premises and set it up with support from Ad:venture, which is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund and helps businesses that are pre-start or less than three years old.

Ad:venture also gave them a grant during the first lockdown so they could work remotely, put them in touch with a business mentor, and offered them access to webinars in business basics.

Lizzie said: “Ad:venture helped sustain the business and helped us grow. We are both working mums and have managed to do this while balancing looking after our children.

“We did not set off to be a large company, but this is how it has grown. The help from Ad:venture has been incredible and we would not be where we are without it.”

Lizzie and Louise also plan to offer more one-to-one services and run groups, and want to work with other specialists, such as speech therapists and psychologists.

Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for economy and strategic planning at City of York Council, said: “OT4Me is a great example of spotting a need for local specialist support and taking the plunge during the pandemic to create a business in York providing help to individuals and their families which draws on the highly skilled workforce in the city.”

“City of York Council has partnered with Ad:venture on numerous occasions to support business growth in York. We commend Ad:venture’s objective of providing quality support to help local businesses grow, especially in their early days when they require it the most.”