A NORTH Yorkshire town has once again celebrated the lives of loved ones with its 'Tree of Light' - created to fundraise for Yorkshire Cancer Research.
The charity's Selby Volunteer Group has been organising the Tree of Light since 1999 - and in that time the volunteers have raised more than £24,000 to help fund vital research in the region. This year, the event raised £1,790.
Members of the public are invited to sponsor a light in memory of family and friends by making a donation to the charity. The names of sponsors and those remembered are recorded in a Book of Remembrance, which is available to read in the Selby Town Hall.
Kay Enion, secretary of the volunteer group, said: “It’s so nice to have these lights shining over the town throughout the Christmas season. We have people who come to see it and say things like, ‘that’s grandad shining at the top of the tree’, which is really lovely to hear.”
This year, the special tree was lit by Selby Mayor, Michael Dyson.
The Selby Volunteer Group was first formed in 1967, and in that time, they have raised a phenomenal £231,318 help prevent, diagnose, and treat cancer in Yorkshire.
