THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals fell slightly over the weekend.
York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today that it was currently treating 47 Covid in-patients at the two sites.
This compares with 50 such patients on Friday.
The trust also said that one of the 47 patients was in intensive care, which compares with four in ICU on Friday.
It said a total of 3,067 Covid patients had been discharged since the start of the pandemic, or were no longer being treated as having Covid.
The fall in patient numbers comes just as concerns are growing about hospitalisations soaring in the wake of the Omicron variant.
Patient numbers are rising in London, which was the first area in the country to be hit by the Omicron wave.
