THE NHS has today (December 20) opened the national booking service for 12-15 year olds to get their second Covid-19 jab.
The health service said it was opening the booking to this age range as part of the national mission to get people protected against the new Omicron variant.
All eligible 12-15s will be able to book their second jab online if they had their first dose more than twelve weeks ago, in line with updated guidance from the JCVI.
The NHS began rolling out first doses to the 12-15 age group in schools at the end of September, within 48 hours of the Government accepting the UK chief medical officer’s recommendation to offer to these ages.
Over 75,000 schoolchildren are currently eligible for a second dose. Young people are able to get their vaccine through existing school immunisation services or by booking through the national booking service to attend a vaccination site outside of school hours.
In line with national guidance, consent letters are sent out to parents and guardians prior to the school clinics with information on the Covid vaccination. Parents and guardians are asked to attend vaccination sites with their children if they are getting jabbed outside of school hours.
