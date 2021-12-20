A WARNING has gone out to drivers to help keep vehicles secure over the festive season.

North Yorkshire Police say that vehicle crime is one of the most common types of crime they deal with.

A spokesman for the police said: "Whether it’s 2 in 1 burglaries where car keys are stolen as part of a burglary or increasingly we are seeing thieves exploiting keyless car technology to steal vehicles.

"The good news is that there’s a number of ways to help keep your vehicles safe and sound."

The force has compiled a list of their top tips:

• Physical locks and security devices like steering wheel locks, gear level locks or pedal boxes are a more traditional but highly effective way to deter thieves. They take a lot to be disabled and act as a highly visible deterrent.

• Signal suppression pouches or boxes are a way to stop the signal being sent out by your vehicle’s key fob. Do your research to make sure you’re buying one that’s good quality and make sure to use it alongside other security deterrents.

• Do you know where your spare key fobs are and how many you have? When you’re not using them, consider removing the batteries so there are less opportunities for thieves to target them.

• Think about where you leave your car keys at home. Try and keep them as central in the home as possible, not by the front door – even though this seems the most practical place.

• Speak to your vehicle manufacturer about security features and if anything can be changed to add more protection.

• Consider investing in CCTV at home as this can be a strong deterrent for thieves, as well as giving you peace of mind. Keep lenses on CCTV cameras clean and check regularly to make sure they are not obscured by trees, plants or cobwebs.

• If you have a garage, is there space to store your vehicle inside? Not only will it be hidden from view but it adds another barrier to keep it safe.

• Think about installing bollards or gates on your driveway and make sure they are kept locked overnight. These offer a good physical barrier to deter thieves.

• If you have non-keyless vehicles at home, consider parking them to block the keyless vehicle in.

• Vehicle Tracking devices significantly improve the chances of a stolen vehicle being recovered and can sometimes result in lower insurance premiums too.

• Remove valuables from your vehicle when leaving it parked as much as possible and if you do leave items, make sure they are out of sight.