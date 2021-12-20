A TRAIN station in North Yorkshire has scooped a national award after some of its disused buildings were transformed into modern community facilities.
Knaresborough railway station, which is managed by Northern, has seen significant recent investment that has introduced a new tearoom, antiques store, a picture framing business and a contemporary gin and real ale bar.
Northern, Network Rail and Gorilla Brothers picked up the Urban Heritage Award at The National Railway Heritage Awards - which acknowledges consistent high-quality upkeep and the enhancement of the station environment that protects historic ambience but delivers modern passenger requirements.
Tony Baxter, Northern’s regional director, said: “We are delighted with the new look Knaresborough and the super facilities that have been delivered as part of the investment programme.
"The Heritage award is great recognition for the team’s vision of transforming disused buildings into busy and active businesses."
The Track and Sleeper bar, located on platform two at the station, is operated by craft beer brewers, The Gorilla Brothers, who transformed former derelict storage rooms into a now popular micropub.
Jason White, co-founder of Gorilla Brothers said: "It looks fantastic - and I'm delighted that since we opened in June we have been really popular."
