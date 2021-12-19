The number of confirmed Omicron cases in Yorkshire and Humberside has nearly doubled in a single day.
The number of suspected cases in the region has more than doubled.
Yesterday, the UK Health Security Agency said there were 486 confirmed cases in Yorkshire and the Humber. Today the figure is 925.
The number of suspected cases today in the region is 6368. Yesterday the same figure was 3,049.
Nationally the total number of confirmed cases yesterday was 24,968. This afternoon, the agency announced another 12,133 additional confirmed cases nationally, an increase of nearly 50 per cent.
They bring the total to 37,101.
Details of how many of the suspected and confirmed Omicron cases are in York, Selby and Ryedale are not released on a daily basis.
On Friday, City of York Council's Covid data tracker report said there were two confirmed and three suspected cases in its area.
The report said there were also 240 provisional and 434 confirmed Covid Delta variant cases, and another 80 confirmed Delta Plus cases.
