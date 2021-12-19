THE number of Omicron cases in the UK continues to rise sharply, the UK Health Security Agency has just announced.
Yesterday, the agency gave the total number of confirmed cases as 24,968. This afternoon, it announced another 12,133 additional confirmed cases, an increase of nearly 50 per cent.
They bring the total to 37,101.
Details of how many cases there are in different parts of the country will be released later.
Yesterday there were 486 cases in Yorkshire and Humberside. Another 3049 cases in the region are awaiting verification having been identified as potentially Omicron cases.
