A YORK man convicted of fare dodging in Devon has cleared his name.
Alex Bramwell, 23, of Askham Croft, Acomb, was not in court when Great Western Railway told Plymouth District Magistrates Court he had allegedly not paid for his journey on June 24.
The train company claimed he had travelled on one of their trains which called at Newton Abbot on June 24.
After the court convicted him in his absence, Mr Bramwell applied for the case to be reopened on the grounds he had been unaware of the court proceedings, and asked the conviction set aside.
Magistrates sitting in the same court granted his applications and the prosecution then withdrew the case.
In other cases, magistrates’ courts have heard how passengers unable to produce a ticket when asked to by train staff sometimes give a false name and address.
Train companies then use the false name and address to issue a court summons.
