A THIEF has been brought to justice for stealing 24 Advent calendars - a year later.
York Magistrates Court heard that Laura Amy Wright also took 10 chocolate boxes as she raided Wilkinsons on Clifton Moor twice in one day.
All 32 items contained Lindt delicacies. She also stole a face mask
The 27-year-old, of Poppleton Gate House, Millgates, Acomb, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft, both committed on November 12 last year.
She admitted stealing 12 Lindt Advent calendars and the face mask in one visit. The total price of the items was £123.
In a second visit, she stole another 12 Lindt Advent calendars, plus 10 boxes of Lindt chocolates.
Together they were worth £220.
On each occasion, she was accompanied by a man who was not before the court.
She was ordered to pay £171.50 compensation to Wilkinsons and a £22 statutory surcharge and was conditionally discharged for 12 months.
