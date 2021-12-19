THREE people have been seriously injured in a casino incident in the early hours.

Two men aged 50 and 34, and a 19-year-old woman, all from the Scarborough area, required urgent hospital treatment.

Officers believe people near the incident may have started it with a "heated argument,"

The men are believed to have had an "altercation" according to a police statement. They were arrested and later released on bail. The woman is believed to have not been part of the exchange between the two men but suffered a cut to her arm while standing nearby.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The incident occurred in the rear smoking area of Opera House Casino in St Thomas Street at around 5.30am yesterday

According to the North Yorkshire Police statement, the 50-year-old suffered a serious cut to his face and the 34-year-old required surgery for a significant ear injury.

Officers are urging a mixed group of people, who were near the incident immediately before the alleged assaults, to come forward as soon as possible.

Police believe that some of these individuals were involved in a reported “heated argument” that may have been the catalyst to the violent events that followed.

Both arrested men are now on conditional bail while Scarborough CID continues its investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Paul Thompson or Steve Monty at Scarborough CID. Anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online.

Please quote reference number 12210263068 when providing details about this investigation