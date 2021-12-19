STUDENTS and staff from Selby College have showed their Christmas spirit with gifts and money to the most needy, whether they walk on two legs or four.
They donated clothes, toiletries, food and doggy treats and raised more than £765.
At least six charities and organisations will benefit from the college's generosity.
One, British Biker Relief Foundation, was chosen in memory of student Tom Ferguson, who died in a motorcycle crash in September.
Rebecca James, in charge of donation boxes for homeless organisation Mission Trinity and Knottingley Foodbank, said: “At Selby College, it’s extremely important to us that we support our local community and help those in need, especially during the Christmas period.
Student Christina Noble donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust that provides real hair wigs for children who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other medical reasons.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.