A driver who crashed a truck into a tree in a small village abandoned his vehicle and fled into the night

Police and firefighters were called to the scene of the crash 40 minutes after midnight.

They found a pick-up truck which had crashed into a tree in East Ness, five miles south of Kirkbymoorside in Ryedale.

There was no sign of the driver or any passengers.

Police with help from firefighters searched the area but did not find them.