HERE are the latest application for alcohol licences in York:

The Potions Cauldron, 10 Shambles, York

Application for the variation of a premises licence: extension of hours for the sale of alcohol.

Supply of alcohol (off sales) from Monday to Friday 9am to 10pm; Saturday 9am to 11pm;

Sunday 9am to 9pm.

End of Representation: 12/1/2022

2-4 George Hudson Street, York

Mr Oi Hong Ng, 2-4 George Hudson Street, York

Application for the grant of a premises licence, supply of alcohol (on and off sales), Monday to Thursday 10am to 11pm, Friday to Saturday, 10am to midnight, Sunday 10am to 11pm.

Late night refreshment, Friday to Saturday11am to midnight.

End of Representation: 13/01/2022

Poppleton Methodist Church Hall

Ruth Morrison for Poppleton Methodist Church Hall, The Green, Upper Poppleton, York.

Application for the variation of a premises licence: addition to the licensable area by the addition of a new hall to the rear of the existing hall.

End of Representation: 4/1/2022

Pinkhouse Distillery

Pinkhouse Distillery, 18 Main Street, Bishopthorpe, York.

Application for the grant of a premises licence for supply of alcohol (off sales only), Monday to Sunday midnight to 23.59.

End of Representation: 24/12/2021

Tea Palace of London York Shop Limited

Tea Palace of London York Shop Limited, 71 Low Petergate, York, YO1.

Application for the grant of a premises licence for supply of alcohol (on and off sales) Monday to Saturday 10am to 11pm, Sunday10.30 hrs to 4.30pm.

End of Representation: 20/12/2021

Representations to an application by any responsible authority or any other person must be made in writing to:

City of York, Licensing Services

Hazel Court EcoDepot

James Street

York

Y010 3DS

Representations must be received within a 28 day period beginning the first day after the application is made, they can also be made by emailing general licensing at licensing@york.gov.uk

The Licensing Application Register can be viewed by prior arrangement with City of York Council Licensing Section (telephone: 01904 552422) at Licensing Services, Hazel Court EcoDepot, James Street, York, Y010 3DS between 8.30am and 5.00pm, Monday to Friday.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application for the grant or a variation of a premises licence or club premises certificate, or an application for a provisional statement. A person guilty of such an offence is liable to a fine.