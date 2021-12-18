Strictly kicked off later than billed this evening and with emotions running so high, a shorter show might not be such a bad thing.
The shortened final came after just two contestants were left to compete when AJ Odudu pulled out due to an ankle injury.
This has left Rose Ayling-Ellis to take on John Whaite in the battle to lift the glitterball.
But viewers have been so moved by this evening’s dances, there have been calls to break with convention and award the Glitterball Trophy to both contestants.
Lots of calls to "cut the Glitterball in half" like this one from @ZoeSumra.
Cut the glitterball in half and let them share it!
And this tweet from @superTV247 explains how they might acheive it...
AJ to whack the Glitterball Trophy with her glittery crutches and give half to Rose and half to John
Strictly judge breaks down during final - watch here
And with all the viewers barely keeping it together, it appears the judges had the same problem too.
Following a dance from John Whaite and partner Johannes Radebe, Motsi Mabuse could barely get her words out, saying "What a great time it was" to be a part of Strictly.
When Motsi cries we all cry.
Sadly the viewer did not get their wish and it was soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis and partner Giovanni Pernice that won Strictly Come Dancing 2021.
Read about how the viewers reacted to the news here.
