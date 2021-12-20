I QUITE agree with M Horsman and his letter of December 14.
I would add to his comments “when did this country dispense with the adage innocent until proven guilty?”
I have yet to see any evidence of the alleged parties held in Downing Street.
One photo of the PM sitting at a desk does not a party make. Lots of allegations but no hard evidence.
Perhaps that is why the Met Police are not investigating ?
As with the Dominic Cummings debacle, lots of allegations but no proof.
Where is his proof of the PM’ s wrongdoings he alleged ?
Nothing forthcoming yet. Surely if he was so sure he would have produced it by now?
Just the same now, if so confident in the allegations, why are these people not coming forward with their proof?
W Maddocks
Osbaldwick
