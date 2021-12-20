THE potential shortage of NHS staff ( Press Dec 16) will be even worse because of internal NHS rules.
My 18 year old granddaughter is a trainee health care assistant working in a Nottingham hospital.
She is double jabbed, boostered, and has extra immunity because she caught Covid about three months ago.
Her mum caught Covid this week, self isolating now at home, my son and his other two teenage children take daily home tests for 10 days and carry on as normal.
My granddaughter has to stay at home for ten days. No wonder people are confused.
At least the two family dogs don’t have a care in the world.
Geoff Robb
Hunters Close, Dunnington
