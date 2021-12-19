I APPLAUD the principled stand taken by Rachel Maskell during this week’s vote on new Covid restrictions.
Education and incentive are more effective than bullying and threats to encourage health and social care workers to be vaccinated.
Most of these employees have worked tirelessly during the pandemic. Many are genuinely worried about the effects of a new vaccine and should be treated with respect not derision. Social care is already in crisis and cannot afford to lose dedicated skilled workers.
I have a rare auto-immune condition often linked to vaccinations. I am a triple vaccinated healthcare worker. I researched the pro’s and cons. On balance, I believed vaccination was the right course. Others should be free to make a different decision.
Rachel Maskell has shown common sense, empathy and courage in speaking out for the rights of all to hold their own opinions - even if they are different to our own.
York Central is lucky to have a principled MP representing them.
Juliette Pegram
Allington Drive,
York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment