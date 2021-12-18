YORK could wake up to a white Christmas, forecasters said tonight.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup is predicting heavy show showers on Christmas Day morning, with sleet showers later in the day.
Temperatures are not expected to rise higher than 3C all day, with a north-easterly breeze.
More light snow showers are also being forecast early on Boxing Day.
The forecast is based on latest computer models, and is a change from this morning's Christmas forecast of sleet showers, and it could change again, although forecasters seem increasingly confident that Christmas will at least be a cold one.
