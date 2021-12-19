HERE are the latest death notices from The Press.

Our thoughts are with all the families and friends, we are sorry for their loss.

Elizabeth Livsey Nee Cornish

LIVESY Elizabeth (nee Cornish) - "Liz" Suddenly at home on Tuesday 30th November aged 51 years. The loved and greatly adored mum of Rachel and Jodie and Partner to Martin, dear friend to Liam and Sam. A greatly loved and cherished daughter of Ron and the late Colleen, sister, sister-in-law and aunt to David, Janet, Peter, Julie, Jamie, George, Rosie, Sam, Simon, Donna and Kitty. May she Rest in Peace. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd December at 1:40pm. Family flowers only please, Donations in her memory if desired will be for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Geoffrey Summersgill

SUMMERSGILL Geoffrey, auctioneer. Peacefully on the 4th December aged 83. Dearly loved husband of Jennifer Greatly missed father of Nicola and Timothy Respected father-in-law of John and Emma. Devoted grandad of Marcus, Toby, Oliver and Amalie. Loved and remembered always. Funeral service at Easingwold Methodist Chapel on 30th December at 10.30am.

Audrey Carlton

CARLTON Audrey - Passed away on 10th December 2021 aged 98. Loving wife of the late Allan Carlton. Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, 4th January at 12.40 at York Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers to Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

Gordon (Rob) Hall

HALL Gordon (Rob). Late of Moor End Farm Died on 9th December aged 87 years in York Hospital. Dearly loved by Moira his wife and his dear children Charlotte, James and Roger, kind Bumpy to Lucy, Charlie Julia, Grace and William and to great-grandchildren Raeya and Casper. Funeral to be held at Holy Trinity Church, Acaster Malbis on Wednesday 22nd December at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial. Donations, if desired to Holy Trinty Church and Cancer Research UK. All enquiries to J G Fielder & Son Funeral Directors, Tel: 01904 654460.

Elsie Gibson

ELSIE died on 11th December, surrounded by her family at home aged 86 years of Cawood. Beloved wife of the late Eric, dearly loved mother of David, John and Paul and mother-in-law of Maureen, Caron and Lorry, also a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service will take place on Tuesday December 21st 2.30pm at Cawood Church prior to interment in Cawood Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu if so desired to be shared between St Leonard's Hospice, Cawood church and the RSPCA on the plate provided at the service.

Carol Collinson

COLLINSON Carol. It is with great sadness we announce the death of Carol previously Morrell nee Palphramand. She will be much missed by her husband Derek, son and daughter Stephen and Janine her four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her sister Joanne and many others besides. Funeral at the York Crematorium on 29th December at 3pm. Flowers are welcome or a donation to York Against Cancer. All enquiries to Coop Funeral Care Acomb 01904792893.

Jefferson Lewis "guy" Bem

JEFFERSON Lewis 'Guy' BEM (British Empire Medal). Formerly of Ings View. Passed away peacefully on 8th December, aged 93 years. Husband of the late June Jefferson. Uncle and friend to many. The funeral service will be held at York crematorium on 6th January at 12.20 pm. Family flowers only, donations would be gratefully received for the York Minister. Guy will be missed by all who knew him. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Cromwell Road, Tel 01904 643936.

Sylvia Smith

SMITH Sylvia. Peacefully in William Wilberforce Care Home on 11th December, aged 83 years, formerly of Bishop Wilton. Beloved wife of the late Gordon and a much loved mum of Stuart, Neil and Kevin and a very dear mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma. Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 5th January 2022 at 1.30pm, at East Riding Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations to Alzheimer's Society.

Gerard Hannan

HANNAN Gerard Michael "Mike". It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mike, aged 86. Mike was the much loved and adored husband to Maureen, father to Claire, Dave, Richard and Christine, grandad to Megan, Matt, Alice, Joe and Mark. He died peacefully on Sunday 12th December, with his family around him at Hambleton Grange Care Home in Thirsk. Mike's funeral will be held at St. Felix Church, Felixkirk, at 1.30pm on Thursday 30th December. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in Mike's memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Christina Oxtoby

OXTOBY Christina (nee Stamp). Born 29/10/1926, sadly passed away on 13th December. Beloved wife of the late Henry Oxtoby, much loved mam, gran and great-gran. Passed away peacefully on Monday 13th December 2021. Funeral to be held at 11.30am on Thursday 23rd December at Huntington Methodist Church, Strensall Road, York. Burial to follow at New Lane cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Huntington Methodist Church. All enquiries to J G Fielder & Son Funeral Directors, Tel: 01904 654460.

Dorothy Phillips

PHILLIPS Dorothy. Dearly loved wife of Brian (deceased), much loved mother of Linda and John, father-in-law to Andrew and Anne-Marie, proud grandmother to Jennifer, Rachelle, Victoria, Natasha, Abigail, Rebecca, Isabel and Emma and very proud great-grandmother to Evie, Charlotte and Zachary. Died peacefully on 19th November, in York District Hospital. So sadly missed by us all. Funeral service at St. Giles Church, Copmanthorpe, on Wednesday 22nd December at 11.15am. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors Tel: 01904 624320.

Maureen Tinsley

Maureen passed away peacefully in York Hospital, aged 83 years. Loving wife to Alf and mum to Charles and Samantha, cherished grandma to William, Freddie, Molly and Eliza. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Tuesday 21st December 2021 at 10.20am. Family flowers only please, A plate for donations will support York Against Cancer. All enquiries contact Hayley Owen Funeral Director 01904 792525.