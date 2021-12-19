A North Yorkshire man has appeared before a court after he was drunk at an airport.

Birmingham Magistrates Court heard that Krzysztof Klyszewski, 64, of Crown Terrace, Scarborough, was in the arrivals hall of Birmingham Airport on October 30.

He admitted being drunk at an airport and was ordered to pay a £174 court bill, consisting of a £40 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.