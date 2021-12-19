A North Yorkshire man has appeared before a court after he was drunk at an airport.
Birmingham Magistrates Court heard that Krzysztof Klyszewski, 64, of Crown Terrace, Scarborough, was in the arrivals hall of Birmingham Airport on October 30.
He admitted being drunk at an airport and was ordered to pay a £174 court bill, consisting of a £40 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.