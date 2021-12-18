As Omicron cases continue to rise, Ministers are currently debating how to tackle the spread of the new variant with apparently a two-week circuit breaker lockdown being considered.
While reports of a post-Christmas lockdown begin to emerge, these are the type of tougher measures we could expect.
Boris Johnson was presented with several options that fall under "Plan C" on Friday, December 17, The Financial Times has reported.
The Plan C measures range from “mild guidance to nudge people, right through to lockdown”.
What could Plan C look be?
We are not sure what "Plan C" measures could look like and there's no definite confirmation whether or not there will be another lockdown.
England is currently under Plan B restrictions.
These were drawn up as an aid to slow down any surge of Covid-19 infection and were voted through on Tuesday, December 14.
The Plan B restrictions which include expanding mandatory mask-wearing and the use of Covid passes to enter nightclubs and large venues prompted a Tory rebellion.
But with the reports that a two-week circuit breaker lockdown is being considered, it looks like measures are going to get much tougher.
The possible plan C measures include:
- a ban on indoor mixing and indoor hospitality
- a ban on meeting others indoors except for work purposes
- Pubs and restaurants may also be limited to outdoor service or takeaway only
- Weddings would be limited to 15 guests
- Funerals would be limited to 30 guests
- further guidance to encourage people to stay at home
