Details of a post-Christmas lockdown have emerged including restrictions on indoor mixing, according to reports.

Ministers are currently debating how to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant and are apparently considering a two-week circuit breaker lockdown.

Boris Johnson was presented with several options that fall under "Plan C" on Friday, December 17, the Financial Times has reported.

The Plan C measures range from “mild guidance to nudge people, right through to lockdown”.

Boris Johnson with his hand on his head. Credit: PA

Allies of the Prime Minister claimed that Mr Johnson still wanted to go down the guidance route but recognised that he also had to be realistic about the threat that Omicron poses.

Minutes from Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), seen by the BBC, have also been leaked which say that scientists have informed ministers that further restrictions will need to be brought in “very soon”.

Advisers recommend that we move to restrictions seen in steps one and two of the easing of lockdown restrictions in the spring, according to the BBC report

This would include a ban on indoor mixing and indoor hospitality.

They also reportedly said that these measures should be introduced sooner rather than later, warning against delaying further interventions until 2022.

Draft regulations are reportedly being prepared that could ban meeting others indoors except for work purposes, The Times has reported.

Pubs and restaurants would also be limited to outdoor service only, for two weeks after Christmas.

Lord Victor Adebowale, chairman of the NHS Confederation has voiced his support for a circuit-breaker and has called for a more cautionary approach to be taken.

Lord Adebowale told Times Radio: “I would support the circuit-breaker. My members would support the circuit-breaker.

“We’ve been calling for Plan B for some time now and we’re glad that it was voted through. I think the Government has to be prepared to recall Parliament if further interventions are needed.”

He added: “The fact of the matter is we should be taking the precautionary principle. We should be protecting our NHS and our public services. We have no economy without health.”

The news comes as the UK reported more than 90,000 new Covid cases in another record daily total on Friday.

A Government spokesperson said: “The Government will continue to look closely at all the emerging data and we’ll keep our measures under review as we learn more about this variant.”

It also comes after Rishi Sunak cut off his work trip to California early for crisis talks with business leaders who have expressed concerns over the impact further restrictions would have, especially on the hospitality sector.

The Chancellor met virtually with the Confederation of British Industry, the Federation of Small Businesses as well as the British Chambers of Commerce on Friday afternoon.

Both groups raised concerns over the impact of cancellations across hospitality in the run-up to Christmas and stressed the importance of clear messaging from the Government.

The UK’s devolved administrations have called for more financial support as Omicron cases continue to fuel infection rates.

A Cobra meeting will be held over the weekend with the leaders of the devolved nations.

Mr Johnson has warned Omicron is “a very serious threat to us now”.

On a visit to a vaccination centre in Hillingdon, west London, on Friday, he said: “We are seeing a considerable wave coming through and people have got to be prepared and they have got to understand what it entails.”

Asked about conflicting messages from the Government and its advisers on socialising over the Christmas break, Mr Johnson said: “What both Chris Whitty and I are saying is that there is a big wave of Omicron coming through.

“People need to be prudent. You need to think about your budget of risk.”

A further 93,045 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases were recorded in the UK as of 9 am on Friday, according to the Government’s latest figures.

This is the highest daily total recorded since the pandemic began which is also a rise of 4,669 from the previous record set the day before.

341 more people with Covid were in hospital in the capital on December 17, according to the Government's dashboard.

This is a rise from 1,193 on December 10.

There are now 7,611 people are in hospital with the virus across the UK which is a rise of 163 patients (2 percent) on the previous week.