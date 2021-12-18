INSPECTORS have ranked a Fulford care home as "good" in all categories at its first inspection.
Ouse View Care Home in Fordlands Road was built after local residents lost a court bid to prevent it getting planning permission.
Its general manager Pauline Hodgson, said: “We are very happy to have our first inspection rating of ‘Good’ from CQC (Care Quality Commission). It is wonderful to have the hard work and dedication of everyone here recognised.
" It has been difficult for everyone in the care sector during the pandemic which is still very much at large. The team here have all come together and worked incredibly hard. The next step is to achieve outstanding at the next inspection”.
The 64-bed home provides accommodation for adults who have dementia or require nursing or personal care.
The inspection team spoke to home residents, some of their families and staff.
Their report said: "The service was well-led. The registered manager was approachable and staff felt supported. People told us they felt confident they could talk with staff or the registered manager if they needed to complain. Audits were used to continually monitor the quality and safety of the service and to help drive improvements."
