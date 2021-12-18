A BID to increase the sentence of a drug and drink driver for causing the "completely avoidable" death of a cyclist has failed.
Emma Moughan was jailed for five years and two months and banned from driving for eight years and seven months at York Crown Court last November.
The 42-year-old of Moat Way, Brayton, had pleaded guilty to causing the death of Patrick Hird, 61, by dangerous driving on the A1041 between Selby and Camblesforth on October 11, 2020.
The Attorney General was asked if he would refer the case to the Court of Appeal under the scheme that allows members of the public to have unduly lenient sentences to be reviewed.
After lawyers in his department considered the case and the sentence, the Attorney General decided not to refer it.
York Crown Court heard that Moughan was two and a half times the legal alcohol limit and had cocaine in her body as she drove.
“It is a tragedy that was completely avoidable,” Judge Simon Hickey told Moughan in November. “You should not have been anywhere near your motor car.”
The maximum sentence for causing death by dangerous driving is 14 years and the judge had to reduce Moughan's sentence by a third because she had pleaded guilty at the first time she was asked for her plea.
