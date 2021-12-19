Asda has revealed huge deals on luxury bottles of wine and fizz for Christmas and New Year.

Asda has now launched its Save a Third deal - giving you until New Year's Eve to save on bottles of wine, prosecco and champagne.

Bottles of Asda’s Extra Special Chateauneuf Du Pape are reduced to just £9.99 while shoppers can save £13 on bottles of Taittinger.

Asda’s Extra Special Vintage Champagne is also on offer for just £17.33, down from £26.

The offer provides the perfect opportunity to make big savings on high end wines during the festive season.

Best Asda deals on wine and fizz

For festive fizz, bottles of Taittinger Nocturne - usually priced at £39 each - will be available for just £26, a huge discount of £13 per bottle.

Asda’s award-winning Extra Special Louis Bernard Vintage Champagne is also included in the offer, reduced from £26 down to just £17.33 – a whopping £8.67 saving per bottle.

There are a wide variety of wines on the deal to suit all price ranges and provide that luxury touch during the celebrations this year.

Asda’s Extra Special Chateauneuf Du Pape, which pairs perfectly with strong cheeses and rich beef stews, is available for just £9.99, reduced from £15.

For something a little different, Malamado Malbec offers a fantastic alternative to port and is available for just £11.33 – a £5.67 reduction.

Asda Extra Special Vintage Champagne - which has rich, elegant lemon and toast notes and pairs well with smoked salmon or a mixed salad - is down from £26.00 to £17.33.

The Barolo Castel Boglione - combining plum, mulberry, ripe strawberry and brown spice with delicate floral and violet notes - pairs well with roast meat, game and mature cheese.

The Barolo Castel Boglione is now £9.99, dropped from £15.00.

You can shop Asda's selection of luxury wines, prosecco and champagne via the Asda website.

Ross Watson, senior buying manager for wine at Asda, said: “These wines are truly not to be missed and we’re so excited to launch this offer for our customers.

"There is a huge range of really unique wines available, many of which you perhaps wouldn’t expect to find on Asda shelves, such as Lalande de Pomerol, Haut Cotes De Baune or The Malamado Fortified Malbec.

"With such significant savings on these high end products they’re great to stock up on, so you can really impress around the Christmas dinner table this year."