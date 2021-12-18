Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens on Saturday night and this time it's the final.

From romantic Rumbas to quirky Charlestons, we can't believe how fast this season has gone and how incredible all our Strictly stars have been.

While we wish that they could all go home with the glitterball trophy, there can only be one winner.

Here's everything you need to know before your favourites take to the Strictly ballroom for the grand final this weekend.

What time is the Strictly Come Dancing final?





The Strictly Come Dancing final will air on BBC One on Saturday, December 18 at 7 pm.

There won't be a regular results show this weekend since Sports Personality of the Year will be broadcast instead.

This means that the final will be slightly longer than usual and we'll know who will lift the Strictly 2021 trophy by 9.05 pm.

You will also be able to catch up on the episode on BBC iPlayer.

Who are the finalists?





Four couples competed to make it into the final last weekend, but there were only three spaces.

Rhys and Nancy were sadly voted off after finding themselves in the dance-off against John and Johannes during Sunday's results show.

This meant that AJ and Kai, Rose and Giovanni and John and Johannes are the Strictly 2021 finalists this year.

But after news that AJ had injured herself earlier in the week, doubts were raised over whether she would be able to perform this weekend.

AJ spoke on Strictly's spinoff show 'It Takes Two' admitting that she was "upset" about the injury but remained hopeful that the couple will still appear in the lineup.

Sadly due to injury AJ and Kai have had to withdraw from #Strictly and won’t compete in tomorrow’s final. We want to thank them for 13 incredible weeks on the show and the pure joy they brought to the dance floor every week. ❤️ https://t.co/DlCFHiEAMc pic.twitter.com/S4K142aerd — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 17, 2021

Sadly, on Friday, December 17, the BBC confirmed that AJ was forced to withdraw from the competition and would not appear in the final live show.

“AJ may not be able to compete in the Final but she is and always will be one of the most brilliant Strictly finalists we have ever had," Sarah James, Strictly Come Dancing Executive Producer, said.

"We cannot thank her enough for fully embracing the experience and being a total delight both on and off the dance floor.

"AJ and Kai are a wonderful partnership and have performed some unforgettable routines over the last few months.

"Although this is not how we would have wanted her Strictly journey to end, AJ’s health and wellbeing come first and everyone involved in the show send her all our love and wish her a speedy recovery.”

The BBC went on to say that the final will go ahead as planned with just Rose and Giovanni and John and Johannes competing for the glitterball trophy.

AJ and Kai will "be stopping by" the final on Saturday and will also be appearing on It Takes Two on Friday's programme on BBC Two at 6.30 pm.

Who is the favourite to win Strictly 2021?





With AJ and Kai out of the running, there are only two couples left to dance it out for the trophy.

Earlier in the week, Betvictor revealed its odds of who would be the Strictly 2021 champion.

The bookmaker said that Rose and Giovanni were their picks for this year's winner as the couple has been throughout most of the 19th series.

However, the bookie also totalled the scores from across the series and confirmed that John and Johannes had the highest points across the past 13 weeks.

John and Johannes have racked up an impressive 454 to Rose and Giovanni's 447 points so it's still all to play for.

What will the Strictly couples be dancing to this weekend?





During the Strictly semi-final, the remaining couples performed two dances instead of one as the competition ramped up.

Looking towards Saturday's final, John and Johannes and AJ and Kai will have triple the pressure with three dances.

The couples will perform three different routines - a dance of their choosing, one picked by the judges and a final last show dance.

Rose says her Couple's Choice "changed my life". We can't wait to watch her dance it again in the Final with Giovanni!#ItTakesTwo @RoseAylingEllis @pernicegiovann1 @JManrara pic.twitter.com/tjLWLKdffZ — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 16, 2021

Rose and Giovanni have already confirmed that they will be revisiting their ground-breaking silent dance this weekend.

The pair appeared on It Takes Two on Thursday to share that they had chosen to dance the contemporary routine again during the final which features 10 seconds of silence in tribute to the deaf community.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?





Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special line up. Credit: BBC/PA

While another Strictly season is coming to a close, it is not the last we'll see of the ballroom this year.

The BBC has already confirmed a star-studded lineup as well as new set of festive routines to take place on Christmas Day.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will air on Christmas Day at 5.10pm on BBC One.

You can read all about who will be appearing on the Christmas Day show and what they will be dancing in our rundown.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final will air on BBC One at 7 pm on Saturday, December 18.