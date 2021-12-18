WINTER is the best time for locals to do this very popular walk at Malham. It is less busy.

I walked the route in early December and saw only a handful of people throughout (more in the pub!). It is great to spend more time on your own in such atmospheric places as Gordale Scar and the pavements on the Cove.

Leave the car park in Malham and head in to the centre. Join the Pennine Way at the road bridge and follow the path south on the east side of the small river.

Leave the Pennine Way after a gate and take the obvious path east. After half a mile the path enters a hidden dell of picturesque woodland and continues for another 200 metres to Janet’s Foss (look out for a ‘coin tree’ in the woods). Foss is a nordic word for waterfall. The waterfall itself is small but the legend great’ apparently Janet the fairy lives behind the waterfall but you will need to ask the youngsters as only they can see the fairy! It is an idyllic spot.

Climb the steps beside the waterfall and walk along the road east for 100 metres to a gate on your left. This leads to Gordale Scar on an excellent and easy path, in summer making a very pleasant camp site. After half a mile you will turn a corner and in front the memorable site of Gordale Scar.

Gordale Scar is a huge gorge with towering limestone hemming it in on all sides; it is in fact a relic of the ice age when a cavern collapsed as the glacier retreated. A public right of way does lead directly up the waterfall but is only suitable for fools or climbers, sensible folk will return to the gate.

At the road. Turn right towards Malham but almost immediately a footpath to your right climbs steadily west through open country.

When the path meets a quiet road in half a mile cross it and follow the footpath opposite, over a stile which is continuing towards Malham Cove. There are some impressive limestone scars to your right (uphill) which you are free to leave the path and visit. The views down Malhamdale improve with every step.

The path arrives at a small gate with the large limestone pavement of Malham Cove directly ahead. For those wishing to extend the walk turn right here and head up a gully towards Malham Tarn, one-and-a-half miles away on a rough but obvious path. If you take the detour return the same way.

Pick your way across the limestone rock of the pavement at Malham Cove with care, in the wet it is slippy. However there is a faint path to the right which is the easiest underfoot.

The pavements itself are on two main layers, the lowest nearest the cliff edge, and consist of slabs of exposed rock (clints) separated from each other by deep narrow gaps (grykes).

After crossing the pavement a steep stone staircase to your left leads down to the foot of the cove. From here it is a simple one mile walk to the centre of Malham.

* Fact Box:

Distance: Roughly 8.5 miles

Height to Climb: 230m (750 feet)

Start: SD 900627. Park at the large National Park visitor centre car park.

Difficulty: Medium. The paths are generally good but the exposed limestone is slippy when wet.

Refreshments: Malham has three excellent pubs/hotels. There are also cafes but they may not be open.

Be Prepared:

The route description and sketch map only provide a guide to the walk. You must take out and be able to read a map (O/S Explorer OL2) and in cloudy/misty conditions a compass.

You must also wear the correct clothing and footwear for the outdoors. Whilst every effort is made to provide accurate information, walkers head out at their own risk.

Please observe the Countryside Code and park sensibly.