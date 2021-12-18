THE absurdity of barriers to stop vehicle attacks was clearly shown to me last Saturday in Colliergate.
A huge steel arm may stop any terrorist driving up Kings Square to mow down pedestrians, but it also stops hand cart deliveries and impedes the flow of pedestrians.
It was a futile installation. A terrorist driver could instead turn into unprotected Fossgate for an even greater death toll. That street has many restaurants/bars and was heaving with people, who would have no chance to jumpy out of a killing zone.
The barriers are an ugly disfigurement of our beautiful city and also a waste of time and money.
A determined attacker will simply choose a non-protected target. There are plenty of them to choose from and they cannot all be protected.
Matthew Laverack
Eldon Street, York
