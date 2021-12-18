THOSE who think a railway station at Haxby would be successful are living in Cloud Cuckoo Land.
Most households in Haxby and Wigginton have 2-3 vehicle’s parked outside their properties and the convenience of driving to the park and ride or park near town.
With many bus stops and multiple drop of points in York, why would people choose to walk to an outlying station and then have to walk back over the river to the shops or places of work.
The idea of a new station is just an expensive folly and from an era before we had independent means of transport.
D M Deamer, Penleys Grove Street
Monkgate,York
