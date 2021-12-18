YORK’S first Omicron cases have been officially confirmed - as it emerged that a record number of residents have received a vaccine booster dose to help them combat the new Covid variant.

City of York Council’s latest Covid data tracker report said yesterday that in the month to last Saturday, there were two confirmed Omicron cases and three provisional cases in the authority’s area.

The report said there were also 240 provisional and 434 confirmed Covid Delta variant cases, and another 80 confirmed Delta Plus cases.

The report also said that:

In the seven days up to last Monday, 295 children of primary or secondary school age tested positive at 50 schools across the York area.

Four care homes in the York council area had at least one confirmed Covid-19 infection, affecting either a staff member or resident, as of Thursday.

The Covid infection rate for children aged five-nine was 1,417 per 100,000 people in the week to December 11, more than 10 times higher than the rate of just 124.2 per 100,000 for people over 60. The second highest rate was 1,166 per 100,000 for children aged 10-14.

The report added that, as of Wednesday, a total of 76,359 eligible residents had received the booster vaccine, representing 43.8 per cent of the estimated 18+ population of York.

It said 4,486 youngsters aged 12-15 had had the first dose of the vaccine, representing 53.6 per cent of the estimated 12-15 population.

Last Sunday, Boris Johnson revealed that every eligible adult in England is to be offered a top-up injection by the end of December, a month earlier than previously planned.

Data from the UK coronavirus dashboard shows that at least 1,706 people in York received a booster or third vaccine dose on Monday.

That was up from 1,146 the same day last week, and the highest number since the NHS booster jab campaign was launched in mid-September.

They were followed by another 1,682 people receiving an extra dose on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid patients being treated at York Hospital rose slightly to 50 yesterday - with four of them in intensive care - from 49 on Thursday.

Latest Covid case data showed that in the seven days to December 12, the rolling rate for York was 455 cases per 100,000 population, while North Yorkshire’s rate was 374.5 and East Yorkshire’s was 481.6.

York’s latest Covid hotspot was shown to be New Earswick, where the rate was 965.2 per 100,000 population after 56 cases were confirmed in the week - up by 51.4 per cent in a week.