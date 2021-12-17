YORK'S latest Covid hotspot is New Earswick.
Official data shows that the rolling seven-day rate in the week to December 12 in the village to the north of York was 965.2 per 100,000 population.
This was after 56 cases were confirmed in a week and the figure was up by 51.4 per cent in a week.
The rolling rate for York as a whole was 455 cases per 100,000 population,while North Yorkshire's rate was 374.5 and East Yorkshire's was 481.6.
