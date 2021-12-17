FIREFIGHTERS were called in after a man got stuck on a roof.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at about 12.13pm today (December 17) to a house in Spire View in Pickering after reports of a man stuck on a roof.
A spokesman for the service said: A crew from Malton assisted a man who had climbed on to a roof of a property using a ladder, but was then unable to get back down.
"In the end the crew used a 9 metre ladder to assist the man back off the roof."
