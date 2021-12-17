POLICE say they are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing teenager.
North Yorkshire Police have shared an appeal for a missing teenager or anyone who might have seen him to get in touch on behalf of officers in Merseyside who have issued an urgent appeal for information about 15-year-old Devondre Medford, who has now been missing for nearly two months now.
Devondre was last seen the night before Halloween at around 3.55pm on Saturday 30 October at Blaenau Ffestiniog train station, North Wales.
He is black, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build and speaks with a Southern accent.
Devondre has links to Southport, Cheshire, North Wales, Northamptonshire and Birmingham.
Please pass on any sightings of 15-year-old Devondre via: https://crowd.in/xouPxI or any other information to @MerPolCC or 101.
