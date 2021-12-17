POLICE have stopped more than 20 drivers for road safety concerns after complaints from members of the public.
North Yorkshire Police say officers have been responding to residents’ concerns about road safety with deployments to their communities.
This week members of the team have been in Gilling West and residential parts of Richmond where issues have been reported.
The action is part of their joint road safety work with North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.
PCSO David Alexander, of Richmond Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We’ve been on the lookout for speeding, using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt which are all among the most common causes of the fatal collisions, as well as other hazards.
“Unfortunately, around 20 vehicles had to be stopped in the locations above for various offences.
“Speeds up to 25% over the limit were recorded and drivers dealt with appropriately – this can include words of advice or prosecution depending on the circumstances.”
As well as our Neighbourhood Policing Team deployments, villages and towns across Richmondshire are patrolled around the clock by the force’s specialist Roads Policing Group which also does operations and initiatives to make our communities safer.
Police teams work closely with some Community Speed Watch groups who make a significant difference to Richmondshire's communities.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.