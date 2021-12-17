OFFICIAL figures have revealed the known number of Omicron cases in York - although the true figure is almost certainly much, much higher.
City of York Council's latest Covid data tracker report says that in the month to last Saturday, there were two confirmed Omicron cases and three provisional.
These involved specimens which had been processed in a laboratory able to carry out the required sequencing in order to identify Variants of Concern or Variants under Investigation.
It said there were also 240 provisional Covid Delta variant cases and 434 confirmed, and 80 confirmed Delta Plus cases.
The report said that in the seven days up to Monday, 295 children of primary or secondary school age who tested positive across 50 York schools.
It also said that as of yesterday, four care homes in the York council area had at least one confirmed Covid-19 infection, affecting either a staff member or resident.
