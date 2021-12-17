RESIDENTS at a care home in York got an early Christmas present.
David Wilson Homes’ The Chocolate Works development has donated a TV and festive hamper to residents at The Chocolate Works Care Village in York, located close to the former Terry’s chocolate factory site.
Like many care facilities across the country, The Chocolate Works Care Village has adapted in recent times to support and reassure its residents throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and various lockdowns to provide a safe and controlled space for the most vulnerable people in York’s community.
Leonie Gilbertson, ales manager at The Chocolate Works said: “We’re committed to supporting our local community here at Thes Chocolate Works, and we believe it’s incredibly important to celebrate the continued dedication of all the team members at The Chocolate Works Care Village. We hope that the TV and hamper spreads some festive joy this Christmas, and brings residents together for years to come.”
Sarah Paskett, general manager at the Chocolate Works Care Village said: “At The Chocolate Works Care Village, our staff are dedicated, professional and have the safety and well-being of residents at the heart of everything they do. The kind donation of a TV and hamper from David Wilson Homes’ The Chocolate Works has been a much-appreciated gesture and I’m sure will bring a lot of joy to our residents.”
