IS THIS the biggest Christmas decoration in York?

York dad of two Peter Routledge has tethered a giant Santa to his family home in Poppleton.

Standing at 8m tall, the inflatable - bought directly from the manufacturer in China - takes ten minutes to blow up and is secured by eight ratchet straps into the house and boundary wall.

Peter, who lives with his wife Kathryn and children William, ten, and Luke, seven, said visitors have another surprise in store.

He said: "I also have a foot-activated snow machine that gives 30 seconds of snow up to every three minutes!"

It's all great fun - and for a good cause. "We are raising money for Martin's House Hospice – a fantastic charity – and so far we have raised more than £400."

He said his neighbours were supportive of the giant Santa - opposite the Lord Collingwood pub on the Green.

Peter added: "I love Christmas – getting the family together, overeating and drinking, plus time off work!"

So how will he top this next year? Are there plans afoot? "There will be a significant increase in volume of lights, but I have been instructed - no more large inflatables!"

Meanwhile, neighbours in Naburn have been bringing festive cheer through a selection of beautifully decorated windows.

For the second year running, the residents of 25 homes have decorated their windows to create a beautiful advent window trail, finishing at the Blacksmith’s Arms pub which is supplying mulled wine and hot chocolate at the weekend.

One of the advent windows in Naburn

The windows are lit every evening between 5pm and 8pm.

As our photos show, there are some beautiful designs - including some that are very intricate.

The village is also being cheered by a new environmentally friendly Christmas tree, possibly the first of its kind in York, consisting of a conical shaped web of 2000 LED lights supported by the flagpole.

No actual tree needs to be sourced, cut down and erected as in previous years.

Chairman Laurie Gunson said such trees were relatively uncommon in the UK but more widely seen abroad, and councillors believed it might the first one in York.

He said Naburn Primary School pupils and residents sang carols and the village pub, the Blacksmiths Arms, provided mince pies, mulled wine and hot chocolate when the lights were officially switched on.

If you would like to visit the advent windows, the trail can be found on the village website: www.naburnvillage.org/whatson