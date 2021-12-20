HOSPITAL bosses in York have written to all staff warning that if they do not get vaccinated against Covid by early next year it could have "implications" for their employment.

Polly McMeekin, the director of workforce and organisational development at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, stressed the ‘overwhelming majority’ of hospital staff had been vaccinated.

But the hospital admits that it cannot yet put a figure on the exact number of staff who remain unvaccinated.

“As a large employer, the percentage of vaccinated staff at any one time can change as we constantly have new starters, leavers and new doctor rotations,” it said in a statement.

Last week MPs voted to make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for all patient-facing health and social care workers in England from April 1 next year.

The hospital added: “We are working to understand in detail which of our staff have been vaccinated somewhere other than our hospital vaccination hubs, and which staff have yet to be vaccinated.

“Since vaccines were introduced... we have made it as simple and convenient as possible for staff to receive the vaccine through our dedicated vaccination hubs. We continue to urge all staff to get vaccinated as part of their professional responsibility to our patients.”

In order to comply with the Government’s mandatory vaccinations, hospital staff who have not yet been jabbed would need to have their first dose by February 3 if they are to have their second dose by the April 1 deadline.

There will be ‘specific exemptions’, which will be set out later.

“We expect to receive the detailed implementation guidance in the coming weeks,” the York and Scarborough Hospitals statement said. “This will confirm which roles are in scope of the policy. In the meantime we have written to all staff to explain the proposals, and to explain that if they choose not to be vaccinated it may have implications for their employment.”

The hundreds of protesters who marched through the centre of York earlier this month to protest at vaccine passports and compulsory vaccination for health workers included NHS staff from across northern England.

One critical care nurse from Sheffield, who did no want to be named, said she was not an ‘anti-vaxxer’ and had had her hepatitis B jab - she just objected to the Covid jab, which she claimed had not been properly trialled. “It’s in an experimental stage and we don’t know the side effects,” she said.

The Press did not speak to any hospital staff on the march from York Hospital.

But Ms McMeekin said the hospital had asked line managers to have ‘supportive one-to-one conversations with unvaccinated staff members’ to help them ‘make an informed decision’.

“We know that one-to-one conversations have been the most effective way to support colleagues to make an informed choice, often leading to vaccination uptake,” she said. “Individuals should get the Covid vaccination to protect themselves, their loved ones and their patients and the overwhelming majority have already done so.”